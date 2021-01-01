Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Shares Down 19.2%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) was down 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

