Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Citizens worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Citizens by 10.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 30.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Citizens by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.39. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.