Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

