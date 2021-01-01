Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of The Marcus worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 134,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.91.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

