Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Chimerix stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 25.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

