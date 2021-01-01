Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.0619

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $72,462.07 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00128385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00553470 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00166900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049238 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

