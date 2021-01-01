Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.