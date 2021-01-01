Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.13.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Analysts expect that Civeo will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $80,155.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

