Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 583,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

