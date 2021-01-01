Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 5.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.19. 6,945,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 2,475,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

