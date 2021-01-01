Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $684.50

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $684.50 and traded as low as $658.00. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 120,430 shares traded.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £897.95 million and a PE ratio of 66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 684.50.

In related news, insider Ian James Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

About Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

