Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1,827.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00558733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00166415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00311819 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

