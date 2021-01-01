CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 17.9%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) rose 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 204,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 283,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.52 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.