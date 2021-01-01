Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.16.

CCEP opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

