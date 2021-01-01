Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Benchmark

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.