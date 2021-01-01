Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading 15.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Codiak BioSciences traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.30. 296,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

