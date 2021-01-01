CoinPoker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,759.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $14,759.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011136 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.