Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.