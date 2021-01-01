Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CXP stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $122,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.