Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.10

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.10 and traded as high as $56.23. Comerica shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 726,167 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Comerica by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

