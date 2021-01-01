Comparing Logiq (LGIQ) and Its Competitors

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Logiq to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Logiq alerts:

55.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -92.57 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.42 million 7.62

Logiq’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s peers have a beta of 4.79, meaning that their average share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logiq and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1650 6403 10914 507 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Logiq’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -31.64% -48.64% -27.92%

Summary

Logiq peers beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. provides mobile business applications. The company operates a platform-as-a-service software used on mobile smartphones for small-to-medium-sized businesses to create native mobile applications for Apple's iOS and Google Android. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore and India; AtoZPay mobile payments platform; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.