Comparing The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. The First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The First Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp $92.84 million 3.00 $25.52 million N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.58 $15.17 million N/A N/A

The First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.43% 1.22% United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.49% 1.00%

Summary

The First Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. The company operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

