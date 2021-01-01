Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,800,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

