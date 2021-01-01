Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,854.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $623,155.90 and approximately $30,854.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.90 or 0.99807464 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019975 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00297797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00489085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00139555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,242,804 coins and its circulating supply is 9,394,651 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.