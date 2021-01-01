Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

