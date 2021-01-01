Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,109,529,164 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.