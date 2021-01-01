Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Timothy Garth Taylor Purchases 5,917 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLR opened at $16.30 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.45.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Continental Resources by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.