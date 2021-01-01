Contrasting General Motors (NYSE:GM) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A General Motors 2.92% 9.78% 1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XPeng and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 1 1 5 0 2.57 General Motors 1 3 13 0 2.71

XPeng presently has a consensus price target of $53.76, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $44.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than General Motors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPeng and General Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $137.24 billion 0.43 $6.73 billion $4.82 8.64

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Summary

General Motors beats XPeng on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services; and operates an online new vehicle store. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

