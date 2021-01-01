Contrasting Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Natus Medical alerts:

This table compares Natus Medical and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.33% 3.87% 2.50% CONMED 3.00% 11.18% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natus Medical and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 CONMED 0 2 4 0 2.67

CONMED has a consensus price target of $94.60, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.37 -$15.67 million $1.24 16.16 CONMED $955.10 million 3.35 $28.62 million $2.64 42.42

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Natus Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; jaundice management products; brain injury products; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. Additionally, it offers NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; balance assessment systems to evaluate patients with balance disorders; head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns; and incubators to control the newborn's environment. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.