Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of CSOD opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

