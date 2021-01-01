COTI Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and $6.20 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00557815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00166814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049361 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.