CoTrader 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,366.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $40,366.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.