Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $395.00

Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 390.60 ($5.10), with a volume of 1677830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.40 ($4.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.57.

About Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide plc (CWD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide plc (CWD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.