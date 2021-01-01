Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 50.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.62.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

