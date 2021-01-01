Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cree traded as high as $105.74 and last traded at $104.39. Approximately 2,290,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,448,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.