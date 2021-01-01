Critical Contrast: DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) & Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaSys and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bruker $2.07 billion 4.00 $197.20 million $1.57 34.48

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DiaSys has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSys and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Bruker 8.04% 21.78% 6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DiaSys and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Bruker 1 5 5 0 2.36

Bruker has a consensus price target of $48.39, indicating a potential downside of 10.60%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than DiaSys.

Summary

Bruker beats DiaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSys

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies; chemical, food and beverage, clinical, and polymer companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, and hospitals and government departments and agencies, as well as agriculture, and food and beverage safety companies; nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; and raw material manufacturers and other businesses through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation has collaboration with Inscopix. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

