Critical Review: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Champions Oncology and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 4.49 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -63.47 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -4.18% -29.93% -7.41% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Champions Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.