CROAT Market Cap Reaches $123,440.55 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $123,440.55 and $352.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,427,183 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

