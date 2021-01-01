CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $337,020.28 and $160.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,679,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,370,203 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

