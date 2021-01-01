Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Trading Down 8.7%

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 95,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 97,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

