Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.85

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.40. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 5,275 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $122,120.00. Insiders have bought 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $289,214 in the last ninety days. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

