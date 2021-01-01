Cryptaur 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,116.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01971680 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

