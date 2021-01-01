CryptoPing Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $38,270.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00127576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00165948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00049371 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

