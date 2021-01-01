Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,909 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in eGain by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in eGain by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eGain by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.39. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,862. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

