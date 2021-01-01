Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 96,407 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 487.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 285,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

LendingClub stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

