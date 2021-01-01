Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 33,364.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

