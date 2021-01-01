Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celestica by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 3.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

CLS stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

