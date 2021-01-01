Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Euronav by 1,327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,467,000 after buying an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 1,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Euronav stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

