Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,532,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Globant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB opened at $217.61 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $223.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.86 and a 200-day moving average of $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

