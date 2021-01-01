Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global Net Lease by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

